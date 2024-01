'Hailsham Forward' town team discusses key projects at latest meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Health & Wellbeing Hub, an ambitious project which involves the proposal to build a new leisure centre close to the town centre and a long-awaited new medical centre, was just one of several items discussed by the 'Town Team', which aims to bring together key local stakeholders including Hailsham Town Council to review the best ways to revitalise the town centre and surrounding urban environment.

Also on the agenda was the revised proposal from the Hailsham & District Chamber of Commerce for a Business Improvement District (BID), focused on a zero-carbon environment, renewable energy, social heating projects and enhanced building insulation for the benefit of the entire Hailsham and District business area.

In essence, the BID will provide businesses with knowledge and assistance both to increase their energy efficiency, reduce substantially costs and ultimately become zero-carbon compliant.

Hailsham town centre

The future of Hailsham Farmers' Market was also discussed, taking into account the recent decline in the number of people attending and the potential loss of the existing livestock market site for redevelopment in the future.

"Town Team members are delighted to be working closely with local councils, businesses and community groups on a range of projects for our town," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira, summing up the meeting. "We're very lucky to have these stakeholders on board, all of whom are prepared to work hard and give up their time to develop Hailsham Forward's ideas and proposals further."

"The Hailsham Forward Executive Team and its associated Stakeholder Group continue to meet on a regular basis to progress various projects, projects which make an important contribution to the improvement of the local economy - ultimately helping to revitalise the town centre and surrounding area in the long term."

Mr Caira added: "We'll continue to take on board the views of stakeholders while we work on these projects and keep the local community informed of any updates at all times."