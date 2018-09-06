Hailsham girl taken to hospital after road accident

A Hailsham girl, believed to be a schoolgirl, was taken to hospital after an accident involving a car yesterday (Wednesday).

The accident happened during the afternoon in Battle Road near the junction with London Road and the High Street.

The ambulance service said the girl was in collision with a car and an ambulance and paramedic car were sent to the scene.

She suffered injuries including cuts to her leg and was taken to the Conquest Hospital after receiving treatment at the scene.

The accident happened just days after Hailsham residents protested at plans to turn Hailsham’s Old Court House on the corner of the three roads into flats.

Campaigners said the redevelopment of the site would lead to an increase in traffic in the area which is already congested and that it was too close to a crossing used by students attending Hailsham Community College.

