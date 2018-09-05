Hailsham High Street nominated for high street of the year awards

Hailsham High Street has been nominated for a national award which recognises the best high streets in the country.

It was entered in the ‘Rising Star’ category of the Great British High Street Awards by Hailsham Town Council.

Following the recent adoption of the council’s Strategic Plan, the town council nominated its high street for the award to recognise the progress towards its revitalisation and development.

Wealden MP Nus Ghani has welcomed the nomination. She said, “It’s wonderful to see Hailsham High Street entered for the Great British High Street Awards.

“Hailsham Town Council have worked hard on revitalising the town centre, and I’d like to thank everyone at the town council for their hard work in entering the high street.

“These awards are a wonderful for opportunity for our Wealden high streets to demonstrate what makes them special to our communities, and I look forward to supporting Hailsham in their bid to go as far as possible in the awards, as well as at the Hailsham festival in a few days.”

John Harrison, Hailsham Town Clerk, said, “This is the ideal time to enter Hailsham into the competition.

“A considerable amount of work is being undertaken by the town council and its partners to help ensure Hailsham town centre has a successful future and this Rising Star High Street Award is a good opportunity for us to demonstrate our town revitalisation achievements so far.”

