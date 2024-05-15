Hailsham homes and school without water following burst pipe
and live on Freeview channel 276
South East Water has apologised to custom ers experiencing low water pressure, or no water at all.
A spokesperson for the water supplier said: “This has been caused by a burst main which we are trying to fix as quickly as we can. As soon as the repairs have been completed, your water will return to normal.
“We can't say just yet how long this will take but please rest assured we're doing everything we can to get you back up and running as soon as possible.”
Hellingly Community Primary School is among those currently without water, which has led the school to close to the majority of its students.
The school confirmed its Year 6 pupils’ SAT exams will still take place this morning, with staff asking children to bring a ‘filled water bottle or two’.
Motorists were also stuck in severe tailbacks this morning while emergency repairs took place on the burst water main on the Hailsham Bypass.
The road remains closed.
More on this as we have it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.