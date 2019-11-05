Hailsham incident: This is why bomb disposal experts called in

Bomb disposal experts were called to a Hailsham neighbourhood yesterday (Monday).
Residents were evacuated from homes in the vicinity of Ersham Road, which was cordoned off after a number of glass jars with an unknown substance were discovered in a back garden.
However, Wealden Police said the substance, inspected by explosive ordnance disposal teams, was confirmed as not harmful.
Emergency services at incident in Hailsham
A spokesperson for the force said, “Residents in the vicinity of Ersham Road, Hailsham have now returned home and a cordon has been lifted, after a number of glass jars with an unknown substance discovered in a back garden there have been confirmed as not harmful. Thanks to everyone for your co-operation.”
Emergency services were first called to the scene just after midday, and a 65-metre cordon was set up, road closure put in place, and residents evacuated as a precaution.