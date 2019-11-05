Hailsham incident: This is why bomb disposal experts called in

Bomb disposal experts were called to a Hailsham neighbourhood yesterday (Monday).

Residents were evacuated from homes in the vicinity of Ersham Road, which was cordoned off after a number of glass jars with an unknown substance were discovered in a back garden.

Hailsham incident in Ersham Road. Photo by Dan Jessup

However, Wealden Police said the substance, inspected by explosive ordnance disposal teams, was confirmed as not harmful.

Emergency services at incident in Hailsham

A spokesperson for the force said, “Residents in the vicinity of Ersham Road, Hailsham have now returned home and a cordon has been lifted, after a number of glass jars with an unknown substance discovered in a back garden there have been confirmed as not harmful. Thanks to everyone for your co-operation.”

Emergency services were first called to the scene just after midday, and a 65-metre cordon was set up, road closure put in place, and residents evacuated as a precaution.