Hailsham Lions sponsoring primary school children for Lions Roar 2023 competition

Hailsham Lions are once again delighted to sponsor Grovelands County Primary, and Hellingly Primary Schools, for the Lions Roar competition this year.

President Keith Dickman said: “As a Club it is exciting to get involved with this Youth Programme, whereby children are given the opportunity to think big and create world changing ideas.”

The Lions Roar Competition is an inspirational and fun learning experience, run in partnership with the education company, 8Billionideas, and allows children to discover how to use their imagination in exciting new ways, gaining important life skills.

"Aimed at 7-11 year olds, children learn how to work together in teams, develop their communication and presentation skills, while boosting their self-confidence and self-esteem.

Lions President Keith Dickman

"8Billionideas is recognised for its forward thinking approach to giving students the skills and beliefs to change the world.

"Since its inception in 2016, thousands of children have taken part, and they have generated hundreds of brilliant ideas linked to multiple topics, including health, environment and sustainability.