Hailsham man among those charged in firearms incident

Three men have been charged following a firearms incident in Hailsham.

Armed police swarmed the industrial estate in Diplocks Way on Saturday night (August 18) as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Three men were arrested as part of the operation, which led to the recovery of two fire arms, said the NCA.

According to the agency, Greg Akehurst, 29, of no fixed address, was charged with possessing a firearm.

Three men arrested after armed police called to Hailsham industrial estate

Kyle Wood, 30, of Gratwicke Drive, Littlehampton, was charged with possessing a firearm and possessing ammunition.

And 63-year-old Mark Kinman, of Bramwell Mews, Hailsham, was also charged with possession of a firearm.

They appeared before Brighton Magistrates via video link on Monday afternoon (August 20).

They were then all remanded in custody until September 17 when they are due before Kingston Crown Court, said the NCA.

Photo by Dan Jessup.