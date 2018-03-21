Hailsham man fined for fly-tipping rubbish in Eastbourne

A 30-year-old man has been fined for fly-tipping after a prosecution was brought by Eastbourne council’s Neighbourhood First Team.

Andreas Devall, of Farne Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates Court on Friday (March 16) to fly-tipping on December 13 2017.

SUS-180321-091602001

Mr Devall, a registered waste carrier, had charged customers to remove waste from their property before illegally dumping the items at two locations off Hawkhurst Close, Langney, Eastbourne.

He was fined £320 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 as well as full costs of bringing the case to court to the council of £1,696.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Neighbourhood First team works with the local community to improve the neighbourhood and helps with issues such as fly-tipping, dog fouling, littering and street cleaning, abandoned vehicles and fallen-down trees.

Councillor Jonathan Dow said, “Our Neighbourhood First team is leading the way on tackling this problem.

“This should be a warning to anyone who illegally dumps waste.

“We will take immediate action when a report of fly-tipping is received.”

Anyone with information on fly-tipping can report it online at lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk