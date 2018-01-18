Hailsham man pleads guilty to theft and fraud

A Hailsham man has appeared in court charged with a series of theft and fraud offences.

Police say Nicholas Leon, 33, unemployed, of The Diplocks, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 17) and pleaded guilty to eight offences.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said these include:

• Burglary at a paint firm in Hailsham on December 26

• Fraud by false representation on January 4 by attempted use of a bank card reported stolen from a car, and since recovered

• Theft of a bank card from a car in Polegate on January 12 and fraud by false representation by attempts to use it at various locations – and since recovered

• Handling stolen goods: a camera stolen from a parked car in Sunningdale Close, Hailsham, between January 8 and 9, and found at his address when he was arrested on January 15

• Theft from car in Polegate on October 22, of a Satnav and an iPod, both recovered

• Possession of cannabis at his address on January 15:

• Handling a purse stolen from a car in Station Road, Polegate on January 4, containing a credit card, again recovered

• Theft: shoplifting of a sandwich from Co-op in Polegate on January 4