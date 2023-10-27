Hailsham Mayor attends cake sale in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice

The Mayor of Hailsham joined staff and visitors at Crane & co Estate Agents in the High Street yesterday [26 October] for a special charity cake sale event, and is grateful to everyone who came along to show their support.

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook attended the event and a wide range of tasty cakes and hot drinks were on offer kindly donated by local businesses and members of the public.

"It was a wonderful event, and once again the people in Hailsham showed their support, helping to raise money to fund essential services provided by St Wilfrid's Hospice," said Cllr Holbrook.

"It was great to see lots of people stop by to say hello, buy some cakes and have a warm chat over a hot cup of tea.Whilst it was an informal event, it was certainly busy and it was wonderful to see supporters of St Wilfrid's there, raising money for this very important cause."

Crane & Co cake sale in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice

Funds from the event will go towards the delivery of St Wifrid's' compassionate end of life care in the local community and on a variety of core items such as medical equipment, drugs, utility costs and staff wages.

Cllr Holbrook added: "The money raised from this cake sale event will help St Wilfrid's to continue their good work - providing high quality specialist palliative and end-of-life care in our local community. Many of the people who I have spoken to in Hailsham that have had some kind of interaction with the hospice has nothing but commendation for the care and attention they offer to patients."

"I've also taken pleasure making a donation of £200 to St Wilfrid's last year - one of a number of recent donations to local charities given as a result of coming in under budget on my allocated mayoral allowance - and donating a trolley bed presented to the Life Care Manager at the hospice."