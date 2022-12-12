Hailsham mayor delivers Christmas tree to young people's accommodation

The Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook, paid a visit to young people and staff based at YMCA Downslink Group's Grove House in Market Square on Thursday December 8, to personally deliver a Christmas tree for the centre.

During his visit to Grove House, which provides supported accommodation for young people aged 16 to 25, the Mayor was introduced to staff and residents and assisted with the decoration of the Christmas tree, which was kindly donated by Hillier's Garden Centre.

The generous donation of the Christmas tree by Hillier's follows the recent donation by the Mayor of a flat screen television for the centre, in addition to the the recent donation of £100 by the Mayor towards the recent renovation of the lounge, which was used to buy a brand-new shelving unit, coffee table and soft furnishings.

Delighted to have visited the Grove House accommodation again, Councillor Holbrook said: "YMCA staff and the residents have worked so hard in recent months to renovate the living room, making it look modern, tidy and beautiful. My donation of a modern TV appliance for the benefit of young people being accommodated at Grove House is a great addition to this and I hope they get much enjoyment and entertainment from it.

Hailsham Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook with Hillier's staff and YMCA Downslink representatives

"I'd also like to thank Hillier's Garden Centre for donating a Christmas tree to the residents at Grove House, that's an extremely kind gesture and the tree looks wonderful there!"

Councillor Holbrook added: "The YMCA Downlink Group should be commended for everything they do. Having built up a good reputation over many, many years, they have always continued to work hard to build on that reputation and improve their facilities even further for vulnerable young people."

