Hailsham Mayor to attend Twinning Association AGM and pre-Christmas event

The Mayor of Hailsham will be attending Hailsham & District Twinning Association's Annual General Meeting and pre-Christmas 'Eat and Meet' at the Charles Hunt Centre on Friday, November 29, at which reports will be given of the organisation's activities during the past year.

As always, an end of year party for members and guests will follow the business of the AGM, which will include wine and light refreshments, and information on the Association’s activities for those interested in joining. Members of the public are cordially invited to attend the event.

Hailsham has a well-established Twinning Association for the Hailsham area and Gournay-en-Bray in France (situated one hour from Dieppe and only two hours from Calais). The original Twinning Charter was signed in Hailsham in October 2000 and has been officially renewed since.

The organisation is self-funding (raising money through its many social events) and arranges several trips each year for large or small groups to visit Gournay-en-Bray. These include sightseeing, carnivals, music festivals, choral events, sporting events and other events.

The Association holds regular social events which include treasure hunts, cream teas, quizzes, beetle drives, musical events and cycling groups. It also has its own French Language groups for beginners, conversation and intermediate (all reasonably priced).

The Association is currently looking for new members, who can be as much or as little involved as they want to be in the group’s various activities. Annual membership costs £10 per person per year and £40 for groups.

Highlighting the activities carried out this year by the Association, Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, who will be guest of honour at the event said: "I'd like to thank the Twinning Association for its hard work in organising enjoyable social events this year, and a big thank you to the host families who once again have been most generous in opening their homes. Town twinning is still very much alive as Hailsham continues to welcome visitors from Gournay-en-Bray on a regular basis."

Cllr Holbrook added: "Through membership, a myriad of opportunities exist to take part in individual and group hosting exchanges, and to meet other people at social events organised throughout the year, such as quiz nights, open evenings and annual trips to Gournay."

For further details on joining, contact the Association's Secretary on 01323 846539 or by email: [email protected]. Alternatively, information can be found at hailsham-gournay.org.