Hailsham mother’s heart stops after taking drugs

A Hailsham mother died after having a cardiac arrest triggered by taking drugs, an inquest has heard.

Joanna Sandland, a carer of Merlin Court, died on April 26 this year aged 48 after a long-term struggle with drugs and mental health issues.

In a statement read at the inquest in Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (October 17), her mother Mia McCarroll said, “She had a lot of friends.

“She loved to shop and walk the dogs. We spoke often on the phone.”

Ms McCarroll said her daughter had told her around April 6 she had collapsed and her heart had stopped but she was saved by a friend.

She said, “She was given CPR back to life. She broke her ribs and breast bone. The fact her heart stopped was very upsetting for her, she spoke about it all the time.”

Then on April 20 paramedics were sent to an address in Hailsham at about 2.20am.

Adam Eales said a man was attempting to perform CPR ineffectively when he arrived at the scene and took over.

Ms Sandland was taken to Eastbourne DGH. While being treated in critical care, she was tested and found positive for cocaine and opiates, the inquest heard.

Six days later doctors told the family she had suffered irreversible brain injury and the decision was taken to turn off her life support.

The inquest heard as her heart had stopped beating her brain had been starved of oxygen for around 19-20 minutes.

Her GP Dr Sabina Spencer said she was “well known” to her practise for her substance misuse, and had previously been addicted to heroin and methadone, and known to use cocaine and diazepam (Valium).

She was prescribed Pregabalin for chronic back pain which she claimed was from a road accident.

However, the inquest heard doctors said there was no record of this accident, and they were concerned she had been misusing the medication.

Ms Sandland had been treated by psychiatrists, STAR and other mental health and drug misuse services.

A post mortem by Dr Zainab Ali found her cause of death to be a cardiac arrhythmia due to underlying drug misuse.

Assistant coroner Christopher Wilkinson said, “It appears she had a long term chronic abuse of drugs and alcohol. She was a known user of such drugs.

“She had been acquiring and using prescription medication no doubt to manage pain but there was a question as to how those drugs were being used.

“It’s likely she had taken cocaine, which is indicative of the toxicology results, as well as opiates.

“On this occasion the use of illicit drugs is key to have caused a cardiac arrhythmia.

“The down time was long, being a period of 19-20 minutes. The period of time starved her of oxygen to her brain.

“I don’t believe she was at risk of taking her own life but there was an element of self harm in her drug use.”

He concluded an accidental death, contributed to by drug toxicity, and passed his condolences to the family.