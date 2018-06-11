Hailsham mum hosts football tournament to help grieving families

A Hailsham mum is hosting a football tournament to raise money for families who have lost children.

Laura Ripley and her husband Aaron tragically lost their son Henry after he was stillborn four years ago.

The tournament last year was a huge success. Photo by Liam Dyson

Last year they ran a tournament in his memory which raised more than £2,000 for East Sussex Stillborn and Neonatal Death charity (Sands) to buy a ‘cuddle cot’ – which gives parents extra time when their baby has passed away.

This year they are carrying on the fundraising tradition and will this time be raising funds for the bereavement suite at the maternity department in Hastings Conquest Hospital.

Laura said, “This year we are raising money for the bereavement suite at Hastings hospital for it to have a refurbishment in Henry’s memory.”

The event at Langney Sports Club on July 29 will kick off with a six-a-side children’s tournament for youngsters aged nine and under from 9.30am-12.30pm.

Then from 1pm-5.15pm there will be an adult football tournament (also six-a-side), before a presentation for the champs.

There will also be food and drink available to buy on the day and supporters are encouraged to come along and soak up the atmosphere.

Laura is looking for anyone interested in entering a team to grab tickets here

And forward team names by emailing Laura.l.ripley@hotmail.com