Hailsham Post Office latest: Post Office pledges to return services soon

The Post Office says it is working hard to restore services to Hailsham after the town’s only branch closed.

The franchise in Pipers News, 21 High Street, shut just before Christmas after the postmaster resigned and premises were withdrawn.

Hailsham has been left with no Post Office

Since, residents have been left without a postal service and have had to travel miles out of town for their nearest branch.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said, “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Hailsham Post Office, due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises, which we do not own, for Post Office use.

“We understand how important Post Office services are to communities, and would like to reassure our customers that we are working hard to restore services to Hailsham.

“We are pleased to say we have an interested applicant to re-open the branch, and we are currently progressing their application.

“While we cannot give further details at this time, we will of course keep the community and stakeholders updated.”

The spokesperson told customers alternative branches in the area include Polegate and Herstmonceux.

This comes after Hailsham Town Council announced it was in the process of applying to take over the franchise.

According to the council, the current plan is to run the service from 10 High Street.

Mayor Councillor Nigel Coltman said, “The Town Council is currently working with the Post Office on the franchise application which has been delayed recently due to the withdrawal from the process by the applicant who was originally awarded the franchise.

“I encourage residents to be patient over the coming weeks as the franchise application is not an easy process and takes time.

“But rest assured, your Town Council is working together with the relevant parties in order to get the best outcome for our residents. We will endeavour to keep the public updated on the franchise application and provide announcements as and when new developments arise.”