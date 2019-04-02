Hailsham Post Office to reopen in new location

Hailsham Post Office is officially reopening in the town centre in a few months’ time, it has been announced.

The town has been without a Post Office since the service closed suddenly back in December 2018.

But the Post Office says plans have been finalised and a new branch will be opening in 10 High Street, Hailsham, in June or July.

The previous branch at 21 High Street closed due to the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

The new Post Office opening hours will be Monday to Saturday, from 9am–5.30pm.

A spokesperson said Post Office services will be offered from a low-screened Post Office counter integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the plan.

Customers can share their views during the consultation, which is available until April 30.

You can do so online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 185907.

Alternatively, aubmissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Currently the nearest Post Offices to Hailsham are: Hawkswood Road Post Office, in 8 Carew Court, and Polegate Post Office, Co-op, 7 The Centre, High Street.