Hailsham recycling site closed due to asbestos

A recycling site has been closed today due to the discovery of asbestos.

According to Wealden council the deadly material had been fly-tipped at the site in North Street, Hailsham.

It says contractors have been called in to remove the material as a ‘matter of urgency’.

A spokesperson for Wealden District Council said, “Our Contractor, Kier, is arranging for the asbestos to be removed via a specialist contractor as a matter of urgency and then we will be able to re-open it.

“The incident is under investigation by our Street Scene Enforcement Team which will pursue offenders for prosecution as necessary.”

Anyone with any further information about this incident is asked to email street.scene@wealden.gov.uk or call 01323 443322.