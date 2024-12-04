Hailsham residents at their wits' end with flooding on Old Swan Lane

Hailsham residents are fed up with ongoing flooding that affects parts of the town.

Kathryn Dewhurst from Old Swan Lane has been writing to various authorities for many months. She cannot understand why it appears nothing can be done. Kathryn says the road is frequently flooded and the flood water often contains sewage.

Emailing her local councillor, Cllr Gavin Blake Coggins, Kathryn said: "I refer to my email to you dated March 1st, which, inter alia, refers to the persistent flooding in Old Swan Lane. Despite all the new roadworks and presumably drainage works that caused significant disruption for local residents to build the new development known as Cuckoo Fields I note the condition of the road surface and verges of Old Swan Lane has further significantly deteriorated and that it continues to flood right across that road with runoff presumably from the Millwood Park development, accompanied by sewage, whenever it rains.

"Surely as a quid pro quo for those of us who have had to endure so much disruption in recent years some of the developer contributions from the new developments can be spent on improving this situation."

She suggests he drives along Mill Road towards the recycling centre, past the latest development opposite Millwood Park. And she goes on:" You will note that the road verges are destroyed, the road surface is seriously damaged and that the road floods on a regular basis. The Old Swan Lane sign at its junction with White Dyke has been stolen as well.

"The volume of traffic has massively increased in recent months as the road has become a rat run for people trying to avoid the chaos in Ersham Road caused by all the building developments along there, and also to try to avoid the chaos caused this past week by the four-way traffic lights at the BP garage. These were country lanes not designed for the volume of heavy and fast traffic they now have to support."

Cllr Blake-Coggins thanks her and says he's raised this matter man times before any work on the two developments was started. He goes on: "In each case I was prevented to vote as local member of the ward due to policy aid down at Wealden Council.

"Since both developments have been determined I have constantly been in touch with the planning department to air my feelings regarding the constant flood risk. I have invited the local MP to stand in these undesirable waters with me on many occasions but to no avail.

"Apparently it is the responsibility of Southern Water to address the underlying issues around this and I’ve spoken in person to them again to no avail. The excuses that keep on coming regarding the lack of upgrades to their system are endless."

And he pledges to harass them with concerns for the wellbeing of residents in his ward. "The more I do this the better to hopefully pressure the system to be made suitable for the purpose of which it was intended. I am doing my best and am in constant touch with the ward county councillor to exercise his power regarding upgrading. Together hopefully we can get some attention."

A Wealden District Council spokesperson commented: "The works are required by the planning permission but are subject to agreement from ESCC highway authority under s278 of the highway act. The concerns about the time it's taking, state of the road, disruption etc are indeed ESCC highway authority matters."

East Sussex County Council and Southern Water have been asked for comments.

