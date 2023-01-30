Hailsham residents turn out for community event showcasing groups

Hailsham residents turned out in their droves for a special New Year Resolution event which took place at Hailsham Parish Church and church lounge on Saturday January 28, which showcased local community groups, clubs and voluntary organisations in the local area.

Hailsham Foodbank coordinator Julie Coates and Hailsham Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook

The event, organised by the Hailsham Community Groups Forum, was open to everyone to attend and representatives from local community groups were on hand to answer questions about what they do and how new members and/or volunteers can benefit from joining them.

There was also a 'Volunteers’ Hub' at which people who were unable to commit to joining any group or organisation but wish to help out occasionally, could register their interest.

"It’s the people of Hailsham that really make our town such a wonderful place to live and work," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira.

"One of the best ways to meet new people and benefit from new experiences is through joining one of the many clubs and community groups around the town. I'm delighted that many residents came along to this special event, found out more about the groups operating in the local area and joined one or more of them!"

This was the fourth 'What Can I Join in Hailsham?' annual event and the first since the Covid-19 lockdowns. A smaller event than previous years, the event still welcomed over 200 people through its doors with people attending from as far away as Brighton.

Organisers were pleased to welcome both the Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook and Town Crier Terry Tozer to the event, and both talked to stallholders and were able to offer support to a number of them.

Hailsham Community Groups Forum organiser and representative of Hailsham Foodbank and Hailsham Volunteers Hub, Julie Coates said: "It's great to be back and thank you to everyone that came along. Thanks also to the public and all the clubs and groups that made it such a success - and to Hailsham Parish Church for making their beautiful building available for us again."

Jenny Seale, of What's on in Hailsham commented: "I've had so many people asking when the event would be back. There was a lovely community atmosphere as always, and a real buzz about the event."

