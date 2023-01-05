Hailsham school children raise money for charity one step at a time

This month Hawkes Farm Academy students were joined by their teachers, families, pets and the wider Hailsham community for a festive charity walk organised by the school to raise money for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), which works to protect children from abuse and transform childhood.

Hawkes Farm Academy pupils during the charity walk

The Hailsham-based academy, which is part of STEP Academy Trust, walked a five kilometre route beginning at the school, travelling around the surrounding houses and into Hailsham town centre before returning to the academy. The walk also gave students the opportunity to admire the many houses with fantastic Christmas lights and decorations, which got everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Earlier in the year Hawkes Farm Academy raised money for Children in Need and the Mental Health Foundation but chose the NSPCC for their Christmas event to make a difference to the lives of children and protect children’s rights. Pupils learn about the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in assemblies, and the rights of children are prioritised.

The school works with the NSPCC every year in support of its Speak Out, Stay Safe campaign, which empowers children to speak out against child abuse. This event marks the first where students have been able to give back to the NSPCC.

It also marks Hawkes Farm Academy’s first ever charity walk. After its fantastic success, the senior leadership team are already looking to organise another next year.

Michael Cotton, headteacher, said: “Our NSPCC walk was a huge success. We were joined not only by our pupils and staff, but by people across the community. The atmosphere was brilliant, a perfect way to round out the year.