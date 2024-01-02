Hailsham Street Market 2024: information for shoppers and traders

Hailsham Street Market remains closed for the New Year period and, following a short break throughout January, will re-open to the public on Saturday 3rd February.

The market, organised and managed by the Town Council, takes place on Saturdays from 8.30am to 1.30pm and features stalls selling a range of locally produced items such as food, gifts, crafts, jewellery, flowers, beauty products, confectionery and more.

Again in 2024, organisers are encouraging small businesses to give trading at the market a try, whether they are experienced traders or a first-time, budding entrepreneurs who would like to sell their wares to new customers.

Some of the local producers operating at the new market already sell goods in other local markets in the southeast.

Hailsham Street Market

The continuation of the Hailsham Street Market, which was launched in August 2013, is just one of many projects being carried out by the Town Council’s Communities Committee, aimed at improving retail opportunities locally and increasing footfall within the town.

"I’m delighted that Hailsham Street Market continues to operate," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira. "It goes without saying that we have seen some growth in terms of the number of new traders last year, which is good news all round."

"The acquisition of new stallholders is our main aim for 2024 and part of our work in terms of helping to boost the local economy. We're keen to support local businesses and give new traders the chance to sell their goods in the town centre at our street market."

"By supporting local producers, growers, suppliers and offering them the opportunity to sell locally - markets are an ideal way of showcasing the diverse range of products available in Hailsham and, as well as calling out for new traders to benefit from selling at the market, I’d encourage shoppers to come down to Vicarage Field on Saturdays and support independent trade.”

According to local traders, the street market continues to be successful since opening to the public eleven years ago, with stallholders stating that they are happy with the central Vicarage Field location and grateful for an increased footfall in the town on Saturdays, supporting local businesses as a whole:

"The street market has been great exposure for my relatively new business. As well as what I sell in the day it’s given me a lot of new business just from being there. I would encourage other traders to give it a go! Be prepared though to allow time for customers to get to know you are there regularly - and then trade will start to get established. Also, a very helpful service from the chaps putting up and taking down gazebos." Market trader Becky Jenner (Misty Acres Flowers)

"I run a local business called The Owl's Nest Gifts and make lots of different personalised gifts. By attending Hailsham Street Market, I have met many customers and residents who are keen to shop local and support small businesses. Being present at the market adds a personal touch that you just don't get buying online and we need to encourage people back into the town. Not everyone is on social media, and this is a fabulous opportunity to meet new customers. Market organisers have been putting on special event days and it's lovely to see families coming into the town centre. There are so many wonderful local businesses in Hailsham, and it would be great to see more of them show off their products and I'd encourage any local businesses to give the market a go." Market trader Louise Tiernan (The Owl's Nest Gifts)

"I first started making jam as a hobby shortly after I retired as a teacher. I began selling at fetes and then joined Hailsham Street Market when it first began. I have now built up a regular clientele of customers who advertise me to their friends, for which I am very pleased." Market trader Brenda Taylor (The Jam Lady)

Mr Caira added: "It’s great news to hear that traders are happy with the market, of which the Town Council has funded and manpower support for since its launch in 2013. It goes without saying that we have seen some growth in terms of the number of new traders recently, which is also good to hear. Many thanks to the residents and visitors who continue to support the market and make it the success it is today."

"We are on the lookout for more stallholders to add to the already wide selection of vendors selling high quality locally produced items, and we're keen to support local businesses and give new traders the chance to sell their goods in the town centre at our street market."

"We have a flexible structure in place to offer opportunities to stallholders who are unable to commit to hiring a stall at every market event. So please do get in touch with us to book a stall at the next available opportunity."

New traders who wish to sell their products at the market are being invited to contact the Town Council to discuss eligibility. The cost of a market pitch is currently £15 if traders require a gazebo, supplied by the Town Council - and free of charge if traders supply your own gazebo.