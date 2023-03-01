Hailsham Street Market organisers seek new traders

Organisers of the Hailsham Street Market are encouraging local small businesses to give trading at the market a try, whether they are experienced traders or a first-time, budding entrepreneurs who would like to sell their wares to new customers.

Hailsham Street Market

Hailsham Street Market, organised by the Town Council, takes place in Vicarage Field on Saturdays from 8.30am to 1.30pm, and items on sale include selling locally produced items such as food, as well as and unique gifts, crafts, confectionery and more.

In light of recent comments made on some social media posts regarding market trader eligibility requirements in Vicarage Field, the Town Council has been working with the landowners in recent months to negotiate a relaxation of criteria to trade in competition with independent businesses on the site.

Recently, the landowners have been able to relax the conditions since the end of the various Covid pandemic, and market organisers have been in a position to engage with potential new traders. Whilst there are still some restrictions in place to protect independent businesses on Vicarage Field, the Town Council may now be able to obtain permission for those who have been refused eligibility to pitch up in the past to be able to trade at the market.

New traders who wish to sell their products at the market but who were turned down before are being invited to contact the Town Council again to discuss eligibility in light of the recent relaxation of criteria.

"I’m delighted that Hailsham Street Market continues to operate," said Deputy Town Clerk and Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira.

"It goes without saying that we have seen some growth in terms of the number of new traders recently, which is good news all round.

"The acquisition of new stallholders is our main aim for 2023 and part of our work in terms of helping to boost the local economy. We're keen to support local businesses and give new traders the chance to sell their goods in the town centre at our street market.

"By supporting local producers, growers, suppliers and offering them the opportunity to sell locally - markets are an ideal way of showcasing the diverse range of products available in Hailsham and, as well as calling out for new traders to benefit from selling at the market, I’d encourage shoppers to come down to Vicarage Field on Saturdays and support independent trade.”

The cost of a market pitch is currently £15 if traders require a gazebo, supplied by the Town Council - and free of charge if traders supply your own gazebo. To book a stall or to discuss trader eligibility criteria, call 01323 841702 or email [email protected]