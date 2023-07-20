Hailsham Town Council agrees motion to protect future of Firstfields site

Hailsham Town Council members have agreed a motion calling on the former Firstfields site and ambulance station in London Road to be nominated as an Asset of Community Value, and will look into the possible purchase of the site for multiple purposes including medical services, youth services and other council functions.

The motion, proposed by town councillors Kelly-Marie Blundell and Gavin Blake-Coggins at the latest meeting of Full Council held recently, says:

Council notes that Firstfields [London Road] has been vacant for some time and that the joint owners East Sussex County Council and SeacAmbs have put this property up for sale.

Council recognises the community value of the property as a resource for medical care which could provide more space and capacity for our growing town.

Hailsham Town Council Offices, Market Street

Council recognises the need for larger and better premises for activities run by the Council including youth activities and administration of the Town Council.

Council notes that Firstfields has adequate parking, an array of rooms and facilities and could be fashioned into a purpose for the Town Council and Hailsham, either as a building for medical care or as an administration hub.

Council notes that the Assets [Management] Committee which met on Wednesday 28th June 2023 resolved to recommend the Council nominate Firstfields as an Asset of Community Value.

Council notes that as an Asset of Community Value, the local community will have a period of 6 months in which to secure funds to purchase the site.

Council therefore resolves to:

Recommend the site is nominated as an Asset of Community Value

Make this recommendation to Wealden District Council at the earliest opportunity.

Refer this motion to the Assets [Management] Committee to explore the possibility of purchasing the site and the feasibility of using this site for a variety of Town Council purposes.

According to the 'MyCommunity' website, assets which are successfully registered are listed for a total of five years and are protected in that, should they be put up for sale in the future, there are moratorium periods in place for the community to decide whether they want to bid: "Once listed as Assets of Community Value with the local authority, the local community will be informed if they are listed for sale within the five year listing period. The community can then enact the Community Right to Bid, which gives them a moratorium period of six months to determine if they can raise the finance to purchase the asset."

In essence, this means that there is no guarantee that the community bidder will be able to purchase the building (and not a private bidder) but does prevent them from selling the site whilst the community raises the necessary finances and bids if they are able to. These provisions are also known as the community right to bid.

Cllr Kelly-Marie Blundell, pleased that the motion received support from fellow town council members said: "Firstfields' history and deeply rooted status at the heart of the Hailsham community means that it should meet the criteria needed for designation as an Asset of Community Value, something which should definitely be taken into consideration in any decision over its future."

"We hope the nomination application to Wealden District Council is successful and that the premises can be preserved as a community resource for the residents of Hailsham as soon as possible, rather than the site passing into private hands for redevelopment."