Hailsham Town Council Christmas Opening Times and Message from the Town Clerk

The Town Council Offices in Market Street, Hailsham, will close for the Christmas holidays at 1pm on Friday 23rd December and re-open at 9am on Tuesday 3rd January 2023.

Information on all Town Council services can be found on the Council's website, in addition to the notice boards located in Vicarage Field and the Town Council offices.

Hailsham Cemetery in Ersham Road will remain open for visitors over the Christmas period and the high street post office will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day - reopening on Tuesday 3rd January.

Hailsham Youth Service centres (Square Youth Cafe, Hellingly Youth Hub, Monday Youth Hub, Eastside Youth Hub, Friday Night Project and Safehub) will be closed from Thursday 22nd December and reopen on Wednesday 4th January.

The public conveniences located in North Street will be closed from 25th December to 27th December, but remain open on all other days during the Christmas period (Monday to Saturday, 9.30am-4pm).

Please note the Town Council will operate its 24-hour emergency phone line for residents during the Christmas holidays, to report damage to or request an urgent repair for Town Council maintained buildings and grounds only. The number to call is 07946 211045.

Message from the Hailsham Town Clerk, John Harrison: "On behalf of the Town Council, I would like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.

It has once again been a very busy year for the Council and we have achieved a great deal over the last 12 months by careful budgeting, working together with partners and the local community.

Our achievements over the year would not have been possible without the combined effort and dedication of town council staff and members, project partners, local organisations, businesses and of course, residents. I would like to personally thank everyone concerned and all those involved in our activities and projects for their support in making all of this possible.

Hailsham is a great town and I know that we can rise to the challenges it has been given in recent months and indeed will experience over the course of the next year in light of the cost-of-living crisis and other economic factors, as this year's achievements have shown. I am very proud of this community.