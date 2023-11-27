Hailsham Town Council to make further Improvements to Quinnell Drive Playground

Following major refurbishment and upgrades to play areas in Hailsham this year, the Town Council has, at its latest meeting, agreed to undertake further improvements to the Quinnell Drive playground.

Such improvements include the installation of a bonded rubber mulch to replace the existing bark ground surface, a project which will help reduce ongoing safety surface maintenance costs for all Town Council-maintained play areas.

Furthermore, town councillors agreed earlier this year to carry out additional upgrades to the Battle Road play area, work which will include the relaying of the footpath and replacement of railing panels on site, in addition to the installation of sensory panels and the replacement of the faded hopscotch pad with a new inclusive picnic bench. Add to that, a proposal by the Assets Management Committee to install two additional pieces of equipment for older children at the Stroma Gardens playground has also been passed by councillors.

All of the aforementioned upgrades will be funded from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions.

Quinnell Drive play area, Hailsham

With the success of the complete refurbishment of the play area in Western Road last year, the Town Council has taken the opportunity this year to bring other playgrounds, including those located in Battle Road, Stroma Gardens and on the Maurice Thornton Playing Field up to optimum standard, delivering exciting upgrades to play equipment and offering excellent play value for all users.

The upgrade to the Maurice Thornton Playing Field play area involved the installation of a 30-metre aerial zipwire, replacement of the broken inclusive roundabout and complete overlaying of the wet-pour in this area.

At the Stroma Gardens playground, new pieces of toddler equipment have recently been installed, in addition to the removal of the large slide and replacement with a toddler multi-play unit. A 4-person springy seesaw and inclusive toddler springy have also be installed on the site.

Additionally, work was already carried out on the play area situated in Battle Road, which involved the installation of a new multi-play unit, teen swings, mother and toddler swing and cradle swing. The Whirly Bird roundabout on this site has been replaced with an inclusive one and the wet-pour surface has been freshly overlayed.

Improvement works to the playground located in Quinnell Drive have also been undertaken, with the replacement of the chip bark surfacing there.

The outdoor gym located next to the Western Road children's play area will also benift from replacement of equipment next year.

"The revamp of many of the Town Council-maintained play areas is part of our continued commitment to improve local parks and open spaces," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira. "Children's play areas play a vital role in outdoor recreation, providing children with an area to relax, meet friends and play."

"The Town Council’s play areas strike a balance between providing stimulating play and meeting current safety requirements, which is why we pride ourselves in maintaining our facilities to the highest standards and undertaking regular inspections, repairs and replacements where necessary, as well as upgrades such as those recently completed or near to completion."

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee commented: "Our newly upgraded play areas provide a secure, engaging and inclusive environment for children and, featuring innovative play equipment coupled with accessible design elements, our first-rate playgrounds will promote a sense of community, physical activity and social interaction among our younger residents."