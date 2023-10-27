Hailsham town councillors propose to take on responsibility for additional bus shelters

Subject to approval at the next meeting of Full Council, town councillors have agreed to take on responsibility for additional bus shelters in the town in response to the objectives of the county council's Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).

The decision, passed at the latest meeting of the Assets Management Committee, follows a request by East Sussex County Council for the Town Council to take over the maintenance and cleaning of some existing bus shelters in Hailsham, in particular those which are scheduled for major improvement work or replacement in the near future.

The locations of the bus shelters are South Road, Horsebridge Mill (Upper Horsebridge Road), Amberstone View (Hawkswood Road), Hawkswood Drive (Hawkswood Road), Battle Road (Hailsham Community College) and Hailsham High Street.

The Committee voted in favour of having a 'mobility shelter' in the High Street and for the shelter outside Tesco in North Street to remain, with a possibility of enhancements in the future, including an eco-roof and plastic bench seating to replace the seating currently in place.

Hailsham Town Council Offices, Market Street

If the proposal is given the green light by the Town Council, eco-friendly 'living rooves' will replace existing ones on all the applicable bus shelters to help promote biodiversity. Bench seating will be included in all shelters, in addition to glass side panels where possible to protect people from inclement weather, stainless steel or aluminium frames and solar panels attached to all.

"Over a number of years, different types of bus shelters have been installed, perhaps which do not necessarily reflect local users' needs," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "The new programme of upgrades and renewals being carried out by the county council as a result of national funding received and emanating from their Bus Service Improvement Plan, will be taking into account the needs of the local community and as such new types and more environmentally friendly styles of bus shelter will reflect these needs."

Cllr Laxton added: "I am delighted that the Town Council is set to take on responsibility for the maintenance of additional bus shelters. The structures, once upgraded or replaced, will be of high-quality, provide much-needed weather protection for our residents and commuters, and we are proud to be in a position to take on responsibility for these additional bus shelters."

"The Town Council's bus shelter initiative will greatly improve the street scene throughout the town and, hopefully, encourage residents to make greater use of bus services in the future."

The Town Council is currently responsible for the maintenance of several bus shelters in Hailsham, which are installed at the following locations:

North Street (outside Tesco)

South Road (opposite Diplocks Way)

South Road (Cacklebury)

Magham Down

Amberstone (opposite waste depot)

Ersham Road (opposite The Avenue)

Ersham Road (between The Avenue and Coach Barn Lane)

Battle Road (adjacent to Amberstone View)

Hawks Road (adjacent to Harebeating Drive)

Anglesey Avenue (opposite Goodwin Close)

Anglesey Avenue (adjacent to Farne Close)

Whilst bus shelters are monitored on a regular basis, the Town Council appreciates any reports of graffiti and/or vandalism to ensure that repairs can be made as soon as possible.