Hailsham Town Council's end of year accounts available to view

Hailsham Town Council's unaudited Annual Accounts for the year ending 31st March 2023 are available to view at their offices in Market Street until Friday 14th July.

The documents report the financial position of the Council at the end of the year and all income and expenditure transactions throughout the annual period.

Any person interested will have the opportunity to inspect and make copies of the documents, including the unaudited Annual Return and all books, deeds, contracts, bills, vouchers and receipts.

These documents are available on reasonable notice on application to Mrs M. Webber, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AE (or by email: [email protected]) between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm on weekdays until Friday 22nd July 2023.

Town Council Offices, Market Street, Hailsham

"All local authorities are required by law to produce an annual accounts document at the end of the financial year, which is made available to members of the public to view," said Responsible Finance Officer Michelle Webber.

"These accounts, which have been in an easy-to-understand, user-friendly format, demonstrate to tax-payers effective stewardship for public money, whilst allowing them to hold us to account by seeing where their money goes."

"Open local government is essential for good democracy and that's why councils make their income and expenditure details available to the public - everyone has a right to know how their taxes are spent."

