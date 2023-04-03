Hailsham voters encouraged to have valid photo ID for May elections

Hailsham Town Council is encouraging residents to ensure they have valid photo ID ready when they vote in the local elections in May.

Hailsham Town Council Offices, Market Street

From May 2023, individuals who wish to vote in person - including those acting as a proxy on behalf of another person - will be required to produce an accepted form of photographic identification to prove their identity prior to being issued with a ballot paper. This national change implemented by the Government as part of the Elections Act 2022, requires all councils to follow Voter ID requirements when running elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in the Hailsham parish at the local elections on Thursday 4th May.

Which forms of ID can be used to vote?

Many people will already have a form of photo ID that is acceptable. Voters can use any of the following:

- Passport- Driving licence (including provisional license)- Identity card with PASS mark (Proof of Age Standards Scheme)- Biometric Immigration document- Blue badge- Certain concessionary travel cards- Defence identity card- Certain national identity cards

For more information on which forms of photo ID will be accepted, visit electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID or call the Electoral Commission helpline on 0800 328 0280.

Those without an accepted form of photo ID

Residents who do not already have an accepted form of photo ID can apply for a free voter ID document, known as a 'Voter Authority Certificate'. Applications can be made via https://www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.

Important dates for voters to be able to vote at the local elections in May:

- Register to vote by Monday April 17- Register for a postal vote by 5pm Tuesday April 18- Register to vote by proxy by 5pm Tuesday April 25- Register for a Voter Authority Certificate by 5pm Tuesday April 25

"I'd encourage all eligible residents to use their vote and have their say on the issues that matter to them in the town," said Town Clerk John Harrison. "By voting, you will be helping to shape the policies that will benefit the people of Hailsham."

