A Hailsham woman has escaped a prison sentence for drink driving.

Lauryn Power, 63, unemployed, of Reef Way, Hailsham, was arrested in Vicarage Field on December 15.

She was charged with driving with 101mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system and driving while disqualified.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 21, she was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment – suspended for 14 months – and disqualified from driving for 36 months.