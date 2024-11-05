Hailsham's James West Centre attracts more regular hirers

Community groups, businesses and other hirers are invited to use the James West Community Centre for events, sports, business meetings, play groups and other activities, as well as private function hire and parties.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An asset to the local community, the centre, located in Brunel Drive in north Hailsham, has an ever-increasing range of local groups and people of all ages using the facility on a regular basis.

Current regular hirers include Hailsham Table Tennis Club, Monday Youth Hub, Hailsham Active, Hailsham Voices Pop Choir, Yoga With Dawn, PW Performers and Baby Ballet. The centre also hosts meetings provided by DISC Dementia Support and Hailsham Parkinsons Society. Hailsham Netball Club will be using the Centre on a regular basis from next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town Council has also operated a warm bank facility at the Centre in recent years to help residents who are struggling to pay their heating bills amid the cost-of-living crisis, of which the take-up from residents was considerable.

James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive, Hailsham

Assets Management Committee Chair, Cllr Alexa Clarke said: "Since opening just six years ago, this purpose-built centre has already begun to play a key role in enabling Hailsham to fulfil its potential as a vibrant and inclusive town and we hope it continues to be a popular community hub, offering a range of activities for local residents.

"The James West Community Centre has been on quite a journey and has played host to sports training sessions and tournaments, wellness workshops, keep fit classes and more - even baby ballet classes!

"Overall, the Centre has attracted a good membership base and sees a lot of visits a year, although there are openings for other local clubs and groups to benefit from using the facility."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Centre consists of an 18m x 11.7m hall, able to accommodate an audience of around 200 seated, in addition to two meeting rooms. The facility also includes a modern kitchen, storerooms, toilets, changing rooms and a P.A. system.

Hirers can use the Centre for social clubs and activities, sports and games, dancing and exercise, pre-school and toddler groups, craft exhibits, after-school clubs, family functions, quiz nights and fundraising events, as well as seminars, conferences, business meetings and public consultation events.

The main hall ideal for children's parties with space for inflatable/bouncy castles and is frequently used at weekends.

Town Clerk John Harrison commented: "The James West Community Centre has made such a difference in terms of enabling different groups and organisations to work seamlessly in partnership with the community in Hailsham. The aim of the facility is to bring everyone together in one convenient place for local people, along with decent meeting spaces for local groups."

For further information or to make a booking, contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or by email.