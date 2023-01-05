Hailsham's Phoenix Academy awarded for commitment to racial equality

Phoenix Academy, a part of the successful STEP Academy Trust, has received national recognition for its efforts to improve racial equality and foster an inclusive culture, after being awarded the RACE Charter Mark Bronze Award by The Schools, Students and Teachers Network (SSAT).

Phoenix Academy pupils in the classroom

The Hailsham primary academy received the award after extensive training with SSAT and developing a RACE Action Plan to consciously pursue equality and prevent all forms of racial discrimination across the school community.

To receive the award, Phoenix Academy completed a comprehensive package of training for governors, senior and mid-level leaders. It also used assemblies, school trips and subjects like RE and PSHE to teach pupils about different faiths and cultures. SSAT commended Phoenix Academy’s particular passion for developing cultural awareness and understanding among its pupils and commitment to positive exposure to help them build healthy attitudes and beliefs about different races, ethnicities and cultures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the application process Phoenix Academy was supported by STEP Academy Trust, which has a strong anti-racist approach across all its schools that underpins its wider mission to improve the life chances of all children, no matter their circumstances.

Ed Gittins, Head of School at Phoenix Academy, says: “Ensuring Phoenix Academy is inclusive at every level is vital to the success of both our school and our students. I’m honoured that Phoenix has received the RACE Charter Mark Bronze Award in recognition of our commitment to achieving true equality and inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This goal is shared by STEP Academy Trust, which has supported our anti-racism work every step of the way and provided strong foundations on which we continue to build.

“These include career pathways for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic teachers, to improve accessibility to different careers within teaching. This forward planning will have fantastic long-term effects on the diversity of staff, especially in leadership positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad