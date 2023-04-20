Hailsham's shops encouraged to dress their windows to celebrate Coronation

Hailsham Town Council is encouraging shops and businesses to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty the King by creating eye-catching window displays to mark the historic occasion.

All coronation-themed shop window displays will be judged by Town Council representatives and will be based on the criteria that covers all aspects of the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III, including overall impression and visual impact, creativity and ideas, and innovative themed displays. Shop window display/designs should be eye-catching to celebrate the historic occasion.

Judging will take place on Wednesday, May 3, and the shop/business voted the best will receive a personalised coronation boxed medal - and a special mention via the Town Council's social media pages and other publicity channels.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to join in with the celebrations and mark the upcoming coronation," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager, Mickey Caira. "If you haven't done so already, why not be a part of the party and captivate your customers' attention with a show-stopping royal window shop display. The forthcoming coronation is not only a great opportunity to make your shop window eye-catching and patriotic, but you will be in with a chance of winning an amazing prize which you can proudly display on your premises!"

Hailsham High Street