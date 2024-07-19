Hailsham’s young artists showcase work at Gallery North - 16th July 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Following artist-led workshops last month, the 78 children aged in year 1 were delighted to see their final works of art (100 in total) displayed in a professional gallery and many were joined by their families for the special viewing.
Gallery Manager Jenny West commented:
“We had a wonderful time last month welcoming the children to the gallery for their workshops and today it’s been a delight to see the children return to view their work. The children were encouraged to experiment with colour using different techniques, to produce a fantastic variety of paintings and we loved seeing how inspired they were with their final pieces.”
Celebrating its 20th Anniversary later this year and based in the centre of Hailsham, Gallery North is a unique exhibition venue supported by Wealden District Council and dedicated to community projects. The Gallery works with local primary schools, care homes and other art organisations to promote and encourage interest in the Arts.
Their next project ‘WellBeing Through Art’ involves a series of art workshops taking place at the gallery throughout late summer and autumn. The workshops are free to anyone receiving universal credit, suffering financial hardship or for those who feel more comfortable in a small friendly group.
The workshops include Mixed Media, Watercolour, Acrylic/oil, Ink painting, Costume Drawing, Weaving, Pottery, Felt, and a special music workshop. For details of dates and times visit https://artgallerynorth.co.uk/ or contact Jenny West on 07578023667.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.