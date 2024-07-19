Hailsham’s young artists showcase work at Gallery North - 16th July 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gallery North hosted a joyful exhibition of children’s art today following workshops held earlier in the summer with three local primary schools from the Step Academy, including Whitehouse, Burfield and Phoenix.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following artist-led workshops last month, the 78 children aged in year 1 were delighted to see their final works of art (100 in total) displayed in a professional gallery and many were joined by their families for the special viewing.

Gallery Manager Jenny West commented:

“We had a wonderful time last month welcoming the children to the gallery for their workshops and today it’s been a delight to see the children return to view their work. The children were encouraged to experiment with colour using different techniques, to produce a fantastic variety of paintings and we loved seeing how inspired they were with their final pieces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of children from Burfield Academy and their art works.

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary later this year and based in the centre of Hailsham, Gallery North is a unique exhibition venue supported by Wealden District Council and dedicated to community projects. The Gallery works with local primary schools, care homes and other art organisations to promote and encourage interest in the Arts.

Their next project ‘WellBeing Through Art’ involves a series of art workshops taking place at the gallery throughout late summer and autumn. The workshops are free to anyone receiving universal credit, suffering financial hardship or for those who feel more comfortable in a small friendly group.

The workshops include Mixed Media, Watercolour, Acrylic/oil, Ink painting, Costume Drawing, Weaving, Pottery, Felt, and a special music workshop. For details of dates and times visit https://artgallerynorth.co.uk/ or contact Jenny West on 07578023667.