Hairdressers a cut above the rest in shop window display contest

NV Hair Studio has received first prize in the search to find the best Christmas shop window display in Hailsham.

The hairdressers in St Mary’s Walk was chosen by Hailsham Forward and the town council as the winner of this year’s competition, set up to encourage businesses to decorate their shop fronts during the festive season.

Several shop displays were short-listed for the award in Hailsham town centre this year, including those produced by Elderflower Interiors in North Street, Firefly Tattoo Co in George Street and last year’s award winner Legends Hairdressers in the High Street.

However, there was no topping the efforts of NV Hair Studio which impressed judges with its front window display which incorporated a colour-coordinated lilac and white theme with hand-made Nordic gnomes in the window and decorated window boxes outside the premises.

Studio staff members were delighted when Mayor of Hailsham and chairman of the Hailsham Forward stakeholder group, Cllr Nigel Coltman, dropped in to deliver the special award.

“We’re very pleased to have won the Best Shop Window Christmas Display this year,” said proprietor Gail Wild, who personally received the award along with her business partner Lisa Kennedy.

“Not only did we have so much fun putting the decorations up, but we got to do something for the shops in the town centre and something for the local community who pass by the festive window.

“As a new business just opening this year, we would like to thank all our customers for their lovely comments and support so far.”

Windows were judged on visual impact, creativity, artistic merit, inventive use of materials and effort.

Cllr Coltman said: “We were impressed by the way that some shops had continued their festive theme inside, with many having decorated trees, hanging baubles and tinsel throughout. The dressing-up and decorating of shop windows for Christmas clearly enhances the festive spirit of this important retail period.

“I’d like to thank all those shops who took the time and trouble to set up such brilliant displays, as well as my colleagues at the town council and Hailsham Forward for organising the competition.”