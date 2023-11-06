BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Hairdressers in West Sussex wins two awards in London

Lilly Locks hairdressers in East Grinstead opened less than a year ago and last night won two awards - 1) Best Hair Extensions 2) Best new refurbished hair salon. Lilly Locks is owned by Jodie Burns, who has worked very hard to create the perfect hair salon.
By julie rowsenContributor
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:24 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT
West Sussex Lady wins Best Hair extensionsWest Sussex Lady wins Best Hair extensions
West Sussex Lady wins Best Hair extensions

Lilly Locks was entered for several awards at the award ceremony last night, came away with two awards that are very well deserved.

Jodie and her team are fanstatic, they is a great atmosphere in the salon.

They worked above and beyond to create the best salon

2nd award won for best refurbishment salon 2nd award won for best refurbishment salon
2nd award won for best refurbishment salon
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jodie is a colour master expert and an ambassador for Wella, she is always training her team and herself so they can be the best of the best.

Jodie has a daughter called Lilly which is where the name of the salon came from

The salon was refurbished from a picture frame shop, it is now light pink and grey, very stylish and very welcoming, situated right next door to a barbers aswell

Best Hair Extensions was the most valued award of the night, as the ladies all take pride in their work.

Lilly Locks TeamLilly Locks Team
Lilly Locks Team
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drop us a like on facebook or instagram or even better make an appointment and see for yourself what a great team and salon we have.www.lillylocks.co.uk

Located in 93 Lingfield Road East Grinstead West Sussex - 01342 312222

Related topics:West SussexEast Grinstead