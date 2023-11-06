Hairdressers in West Sussex wins two awards in London
Lilly Locks was entered for several awards at the award ceremony last night, came away with two awards that are very well deserved.
Jodie and her team are fanstatic, they is a great atmosphere in the salon.
They worked above and beyond to create the best salon
Jodie is a colour master expert and an ambassador for Wella, she is always training her team and herself so they can be the best of the best.
Jodie has a daughter called Lilly which is where the name of the salon came from
The salon was refurbished from a picture frame shop, it is now light pink and grey, very stylish and very welcoming, situated right next door to a barbers aswell
Best Hair Extensions was the most valued award of the night, as the ladies all take pride in their work.
Located in 93 Lingfield Road East Grinstead West Sussex - 01342 312222