Since the new year the Foundation has been busy with the EFL Week of Action and preparing for the coming months as the year gets underway.

Firstly, our popular Foundation Half-Term Soccer Schools will be taking place between February 13-17 – less than two weeks’ time.

Places are limited for the football and sports sessions and we would recommend booking soon to avoid disappointment.

You can find a link to the booking page on the Foundation website at www.ctcommunityfoundation.com

The Oaks Primary School celebrate winning the Premier League Primary Stars Cup

The Foundation’s Youth Elite and Development Centre has entered a tournament in Brentford coming up on February 14, with a team from every age group representing Crawley Town.

This tournament will be hosted by the Premier League club with sides from age groups from Championship side Luton Town also taking part in the competition.

The Foundation recently hosted a competition at Everyone Actives K2 for the Premier League Primary Stars boys football tournament.

This under-11s day was attended by local schools from Crawley with a chance to play in a regional competition, which then leads to a national final with schools across the country representing their club.

We would like to congratulate local winners, The Oaks Primary School, for their victory, having come up against a strong Pound Hill side in the final to win 1-0.

They advanced to the final having come through a tense penalty shootout against Three Bridges.

Next up for the Premier League Primary Stars tournament is the girls’ under-11 format which takes place this Friday.

As with the boys version there is an opportunity for a team to go on to the national competition and represent the club for a chance at winning the trophy.

Updates on the competition will be available via the Foundation’s social media channels.

The Foundation Academy were unfortunate to bow out of the National Football Youth League Cup last 16 last week having lost to a strong Peterborough United side 0-2.

The visitors scored two first-half goals to put the tie to bed early with a positive showing from the hosts unable to turn the tide in a well-fought game.

We wish Peterborough the best of luck in the rest of the competition.

• Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football. It’s mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people. Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety. Visit www.ctcommunityfoundation.com or find the Foundation on Twitter @crawleytowncf, Instagram @crawleytowncf, or Facebook @ctcommunityfoundation