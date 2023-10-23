Half term theatre for the whole family in Horley

This coming Saturday, 28th October, families of Horley are being treated to a lovely World War One play by the visiting Hobgoblin Theatre Company at The Archway Theatre.

"The Last Post" at The Archway Theatre, Horley

Suitable for the whole family, this moving adaptation of Keith Campion’s debut novel is being seen for the first time in theatres.

“After the reaction from schools last year, we knew this was a special piece and deserved to be in theatres,” says the show’s director, Dan Foley. “We feel strongly that the story of the Great War is just as powerful and relevant now as it has ever been. We hope the people of Surrey will agree.”

The book is composed of letters between a boy in Folkestone and his father who is fighting on the Western Front.

"The Last Post" by Hobgoblin Theatre Company

“The challenge was turning written letters into an engaging piece of theatre.”, Dan continues. However, with a split stage and the use of projections, the team have managed to do just that. “We are able to show what is happening in Folkestone and Belgium concurrently and really bring the letters to life.”

There are two performances of this 60 minute play - at 2pm and at 4.30pm. Each performance is followed by a Q&A with the cast.

The play is written for a family audience from 7 years upwards.

There is no upper age limit to who will take something out of the play. "We performed the show in Bath over the weekend and had audiences ranging in age from 7 to about 85, and every one of them loved the show".

"The Last Post" by Hobgoblin Theatre Company