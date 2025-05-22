Half-term treat with third Bognor Puppet Festival

Puppet fun with Mouse on a Mission (contributed pic)

West Sussex arts training enterprise Making Theatre Gaining Skills is running a third Bognor Puppet Festival, bringing top-quality family puppet shows to Bognor Regis at affordable prices.

Shows are running across half-term from Tuesday, May 27 to Saturday, May 31.

A spokesman said: “During the week, the shows are at the Bognor Makerspace, 58-60 Longford Road.

“On Tuesday 27, the show will be Mouse on a Mission, a brand new show with film and live puppetry, and children can join in the adventures of Henry and Daisy mice.

“On Wednesday 28 we have Shoe Baby, which has been awarded Best Children's Show of Brighton Festival.

“Thursday 29 sees a visit from London’s Little Angel Theatre, with their show Masterchef Mo and the Missing Cake.

“On Friday 30 it’s another brilliant Brighton company with Du Iz Tak? – an adaptation of the beautiful children’s book that makes a wonderful show.

“On Saturday 31 we have shows in the Bognor Library garden and some surprises visiting the High Street. The library shows are free but still need to be booked.”

For more details and to book for all the shows, visit

www.makingtheatre.co.uk/bognorpuppetfestival/

“Making Theatre Gaining Skills was developed in 2012 by Hilary Strong, former director of the Edinburgh Fringe. The company uses innovative training methods and traditional theatre craft to enable unemployed adults and young people to move forward with their lives and sustain new opportunities. The Bognor Puppet Festival is now in its third edition, run and staffed by our learners, and brings brilliant family puppet shows to Bognor Regis.

“Making Theatre Gaining Skills is based in the Bognor Makerspace, a new creative venue in a large industrial warehouse, established in the centre of Bognor Regis. All their courses take place there.”