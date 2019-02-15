Half-term treatment at Lewes Victoria Hospital frees up A&E

People who get minor injuries this half-term school holiday are being urged to use the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Lewes Victoria Hospital, helping free up emergency care services for those most in need.

Winter has been extremely difficult for the NHS across the country, especially on A&E departments and local GP surgeries as they cope with increasing numbers of people seeking treatment.

To help ease this pressure on these vital local services, this half-term holiday the NHS is urging people with infections and rashes, fractures and lacerations, stomach upsets, superficial cuts and bruises, minor burns and strains to use the MIU at Lewes Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for High Weald and Lewes CCG, said: “This half term school holiday, if you do need urgent care that is not an emergency, you can get treated quickly without an appointment at MIU at Lewes Victoria Hospital. This will help free up emergency services for those in most need.

“There is no need to be a registered patient or to make an appointment and it offers easy access to quick treatment from 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday.”

Residents also benefit from easier access to evening and weekend appointments, available at GPs across High Weald Lewes Havens CCG area. The service sees GP practices working together to offer patients appointments at more convenient times when they call their local practice.

Patients can make an appointment between 6.30pm to 8.30pm at night in the week and from 10am to 4pm on a Saturday and Sunday. These appointments are in addition to the usual GP surgery opening hours from 8am to 6pm.

It means that when patients contact their doctor they will be offered appointments at an accessible time and day at surgeries where appointments are available, which may not always be patients’ usual practice.

Alternatives to A&E also include NHS 111, available all day every day, and www.nhs.uk is available to check symptoms online around the clock.

A pharmacist can also help with flu, offering treatment advice and recommend flu remedies, and give guidance on giving medicines to children. No appointment is necessary to see a local pharmacist and most have private consultation areas, and will say if you need further medical attention.