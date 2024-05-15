Hall & Woodhouse’s Community Chest launches for 2024
The Community Chest is accessible to a wide range of community initiatives and small volunteer-led charities with a total income of less than £200,000. H&W accepts submissions from groups that are based in its trading area across the south of England, with the aim of providing essential funds to enhance their local area.
Grants can be used to support youth work and activities; local arts and culture initiatives; sports and social clubs; health and social care; the elderly and people with disabilities; and environmental and conservation work.
Entrants have until Sunday, July 14 to submit their grant applications for £300 - £3,000. Applications can be for a variety of aid, including help with operational costs, purchasing essential equipment, and providing required training.
Mark Woodhouse, Family Director of Hall & Woodhouse, said: “Our Community Chest was created to give back directly to the areas in which we operate across the south. Every year we are hugely impressed by the incredible work of local people who go above and beyond to help others. We celebrate these people through the Chest and seek to promote, encourage, and support our local communities.
“We’re looking forward to learning all about the amazing initiatives that work tirelessly to make a difference in our local communities.”
Since the Community Chest was established in 2002, H&W has donated over £800,000 to more than 950 good causes across its trading area in the south of England.
The Hall & Woodhouse Community Chest also receives invaluable support, advice, and local knowledge from the Dorset & Sussex Community Foundations.
Successful applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application in November 2024, with an awards ceremony held in January 2025. This year’s judging panel consists of Hall & Woodhouse team members and family, alongside local heads of business, and the Dorset and Sussex Community Foundations.
The application form can be downloaded at www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk/community-chest and then emailed to [email protected] for consideration.