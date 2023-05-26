Hall & Woodhouse’s Community Chest returns to elevate Sussex charity projects with £50k fund

The independent family-owned brewer, Hall & Woodhouse (H&W), has launched its 22nd Community Chest Awards with applications now open for charitable organisations in Sussex and across the south to seek support from the pledged £50,000 fund.

The Community Chest is accessible to a broad range of charities and community projects, from local village halls and cultural organisations, to charities that assist with poverty, social isolation, and specialist health needs.

Entrants have until Saturday, July 15 to submit their grant applications for £300 - £3,000 which can be used on a wide variety of initiatives including educational activities, assisting charities with running costs, and increasing the reach of charitable activities.

Mark Woodhouse, Family Director of Hall & Woodhouse, said: “Hall & Woodhouse’s company purpose is to enrich our local communities and I hope that the Community Chest will once again play an important role in supporting the many great voluntary organisations in our trading area across the south. It’s a privilege to support charities and the vital projects that make such a difference to their local communities.

“This year, we look forward to learning about all the amazing work being done in our trading area to improve living conditions for people in need.”

Since the Community Chest was established in 2002, H&W has donated over £750,000 to more than 900 good causes across its trade area and works in partnership with Sussex Community Foundation.

Successful applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application in November 2023, with an awards ceremony held in January 2024. This year’s judging panel consists of Hall & Woodhouse team members and family, alongside heads of businesses that operate within the local area.

