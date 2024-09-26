Halloween family fun during October half term at Cowdray Ruins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cowdray Ruins provides a fantastic and spooky backdrop for Halloween half-term family events which blend history, adventure and fun activities.

Taking place in the October half term, there are four different events which combine tours, Halloween and Autumnal themed activities as well historical talks on ghostly happenings and Guy Fawkes’ connections to Cowdray.

“We are excited to be running an array of different events at Cowdray Ruins from spooky talks on ghosts to Autumn activities suitable for younger children,” said Sally Guile, Operations Manager of the Cowdray Heritage Trust.

“The Ruins is so steeped in history that it is a great time of year to provide fun family activities as well as talks that bring history to life. We hope lots of people, young and old, will come and join us.”

The Cabinet of Curiosities takes place on Wednesday 30th October where the whole family can find out more about Cowdray Ruins and then visit the Halloween Themed kitchen, with lots of interesting things to look at.

The next day, on Thursday 31st October, there is an ‘Autumn Fun at Cowdray Visitor Centre’ event which features a visit to The Tudor kitchen and then onto the Visitor Centre for primary school aged children and upwards to try their hand at one of our Autumn activities.

Also on Thursday 31st October, join Paul Ullson, Living History Specialist, for a Walk and Talk on ghostly happenings over the last 1000 years at Cowdray Ruins. The event, called ‘Strange and Mysterious Tales of Cowdray’ is suitable for children from the age of 8 upwards.

And the last half term event, is the Guy Fawkes Tour on Saturday 2nd November where questions such as did Guy Fawkes really work at Cowdray Ruins, and if so, what did he do? And did Viscount Montague know of the Gunpowder Plot get answered.

To book tickets to these events, please visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/events/category/heritage