Hallowe’en fun in Worthing with Hurly-burly Theatre Company

Hurly-burly Theatre Company are back at their favourite venue, Worthing’s Ardington Hotel, with a special programme for Hallowe’en, to be performed on Thursday, October 31 – the very night itself.

Resident playwright Gill Medway said: “Our audiences always enjoy a good laugh, and we’ve always aimed for a light-hearted approach to our shows. But because it’s Hallowe’en you can definitely expect a touch of the creepy!”

The special Hallowe’en event uses a two-tier ticket system for the first time. Tickets for the show are £12, but for those who wish to sample the delights of the hotel’s Indigo Restaurant, the cost for the show plus lunch or dinner is £32. Performances are at 12 noon and 6.30pm. Tickets on 01903 230451 or online at www.indigorestaurent.info/events

Hurly-burly Theatre have been performing at the hotel since 2016, and their very first play, When the Hurly-burly’s Done gave the company its name. This signature production, now published by Lazy Bee Scripts, has been performed by companies all over the world from Stratford-upon-Avon to Scotland to Germany to the USA.

“It’s a comedy spoof on Shakespeare’s three witches,” explains Gill. “There they are, on the blasted heath, waiting for Macbeth and Banquo to show up. But, of course, they’re late – which causes all sorts of problems! We’ve been waiting for the chance to revive it for some time – and Hallowe’en seems the perfect opportunity.

“Pursuing a Macbeth theme, the programme also includes a short sketch, Understudy, in which a hapless bit-part actor is called upon to take on the leading role, with just minutes to spare. It’s every performer’s nightmare!

“And if you’re really in search of a shivers-down-the-spine experience, you’ll enjoy the reading of a short story Passing Over which opens the programme.”

Working with Gill, Hurly-burly Theatre features the talents of three other actors, Russ Bravo, Liz Downes, and Jane Ware.

“I love writing for this team,” says Gill. “We’re all great friends who’ve been working together for a long time. They’re an intrepid bunch, happy to take on board whatever my scripts throw at them.”