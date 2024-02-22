BREAKING

'Hand grenade' found in Littlehampton

The emergency services were called to Littlehampton, following reports a hand grenade had been discovered.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:51 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 13:12 GMT
Sussex Police said the force received a report of a ‘suspected hand grenade’, found at East Beach Green, at 3.15pm on Wednesday (February 21).

"A cordon was placed around the device and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team carried out a controlled detonation,” a police spokesperson said.

"The public are thanked for their patience.”

HM Coastguard said it assisted an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and Sussex Police after ‘ordnance was found’
HM Coastguard said it assisted an explosive ordnance disposal team and Sussex Police after ‘ordnance was found’.

A spokesperson added: “Alerted at around 5.30pm, a Coastguard Rescue Team from Littlehampton was sent to the scene.”

