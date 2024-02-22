'Hand grenade' found in Littlehampton
Sussex Police said the force received a report of a ‘suspected hand grenade’, found at East Beach Green, at 3.15pm on Wednesday (February 21).
"A cordon was placed around the device and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team carried out a controlled detonation,” a police spokesperson said.
"The public are thanked for their patience.”
HM Coastguard said it assisted an explosive ordnance disposal team and Sussex Police after ‘ordnance was found’.
A spokesperson added: “Alerted at around 5.30pm, a Coastguard Rescue Team from Littlehampton was sent to the scene.”