'Hand grenade' found on Littlehampton Beach

The emergency services were called to Littlehampton Beach after the discovery of a ‘hand grenade’ on Wednesday afternoon (February 21).
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:51 GMT
HM Coastguard said it assisted an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and Sussex Police after ‘ordnance was found’.

A spokesperson added: “Alerted at around 5.30pm, a Coastguard Rescue Team from Littlehampton was sent to the scene.”

According to an eye-witness, a member of the public found a ‘hand grenade’.

The ordnance disposal team, arrived to carry out a controlled explosion, around 9pm, and made the area safe.

