'Hand grenade' found on Littlehampton Beach
The emergency services were called to Littlehampton Beach after the discovery of a ‘hand grenade’ on Wednesday afternoon (February 21).
HM Coastguard said it assisted an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and Sussex Police after ‘ordnance was found’.
A spokesperson added: “Alerted at around 5.30pm, a Coastguard Rescue Team from Littlehampton was sent to the scene.”
According to an eye-witness, a member of the public found a ‘hand grenade’.
The ordnance disposal team, arrived to carry out a controlled explosion, around 9pm, and made the area safe.