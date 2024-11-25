Happy return to Chichester Festival Theatre for Nell Barlow

Nell Barlow is loving the thought of a return to Chichester Festival Theatre after appearing in 4000 Miles in the Minerva last year.

This time she is Kathy in Never Let Me Go, a play by Suzanne Heathcote, based on the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, directed by Christopher Haydon on the main-house stage from Tuesday to Saturday, November 26-30.

“4000 Miles was great. I loved it. I loved working with Eileen Atkins which was a real highlight for me. She is a kind of hero of mine. I'm a huge fan and when you respect someone so much and you've watched them all your life and you find yourself on the stage with them, it is pretty surreal. I remember the auditions I had, and we had a chemistry read just to see how we would work together and actually seeing this person in the flesh and trying to be calm was quite something. Eileen saw through it! She said afterwards ‘You were so nervous!’ But she was great to work with. She's a bit of a legend!”

But now for something very different: Kazuo Ishiguro’s international best-selling novel is on the stage in a world premiere, a book which poses the question: what if you discovered your whole reason for being was not about your life but about making someone else’s possible? Your dreams, your desires, your love for another are all irrelevant in a world that values only what you give, without question or condition, to someone you’ve never met and will never know.

“I have not seen the film for years and I didn't watch it for this so my recollection of it is very blurry but the book is just amazing with the most amazing opening ‘My name is Kathy H. I'm thirty-one years old, and I am a carer.’ That's how the book opens with the narrator and it's rather ambiguous and that's how this dystopian reality gets unfolded. It's about a group of young people who are one of many across the world who are cloned for harvesting their organs, which gets revealed in bits. They are at a school and they're brought up very differently and they are clones but they're also people. They are just human beings and they are destined to be killed. These are young people with young lives and young love bursting with life and wanting to have fun.

“Kathy is interesting. She is the narrator of the book, and she is a bit of an enigma. When I read the book I was thinking who is this. But she's a very, very good carer. In the cloning system before you start to donate your organs you look after other clones as part of the process and she has been a carer for a long time. She is very, very good at her job but a friend of mine came to see the play and said the point is that she was also an observer, a watcher, an onlooker…”

This is Nell's first tour: “And I love it. I've never done a tour before and it's been great. It's a great way to see other places, and I am living with two other actors and it's just a great fun life and very sociable. It's the most fulfilling thing since 4000 Miles and it's just great when you're in a great play. Sometimes you're in a job that you don't necessarily want to do but to be in a play like this is wonderful.”