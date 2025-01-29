Happy UK return for Australian Americana artist Emily Barker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Western Australia-based Americana artist Emily Barker is delighted to be back on tour in the UK– a place she lived for a couple of decades.

Emily, who went back to Australia following the pandemic, plays The Prince Albert in Brighton on February 5 and St Marys Church, Twyford on February 6, on the back of her new album Fragile As Humans.

“I was in the UK for a long, long time. I was a lost backpacker. I didn't know what I was going to do and I dropped out of university. I started writing songs and met a few people from around the world and I thought I wanted to get out there. I grew up in a small town and we never had the money to go very far on holiday and I just wanted to see the world. And I accidentally stayed here for quite a long time!

“It was the pandemic that took me back. My dad was a bit unwell and it was the first time that I found that I needed to be able to get to there quickly if I had to. And then when the touring stopped (because of the pandemic) I had wonderful friends here who had become family but I wanted to be close to my own family again. I don't have children either but I wanted to be near nieces and nephews and to be an auntie for them for more than a couple of weeks a year.

“It has been great to be back. The Western Australia landscape is quite epic and I spent so much time outdoors as a kid. The landscape really speaks to my identity. It feels so isolated there and it just felt right to be back, and being back with family is wonderful. It has been beautiful to be part of their lives more regularly but it has been hard in some ways because it's so remote and obviously it's a much smaller population. It's much easier to find work as a musician in the UK. There are more people and more opportunities and more venues and you don't have to travel quite such long distances.”

Emily's been back in Australia for a couple years now but generally is back in the UK twice a year.

As for the new album, Fragile As Humans: “The songs come from personal experience but they speak very much towards what we have been going through collectively at the moment. It is about our vulnerability and our uncertainties and our fear and our bewilderment. I think people are feeling very vulnerable at the moment particularly after Covid but also there is insecurity around finances and increased disillusion with leadership but also just navigating the truth. I think a lot of people have experienced loneliness a lot more which can lead to mental health problems and also physical problems but I think we also have a false sense of connection through social media. It is not deep and it is not a real connection. It's just very much based on dopamine. It doesn’t last very long. Social media and likes and comments are connected to our dopamine centre, just a boost centre and that's all. So there are many things on the album that I think speak to our collective experience of coming through Covid and just where we are now.”