Hard work by students rewarded at Hailsham Sixth Form

Hailsham Sixth Form students are once again celebrating an impressive set of A Level and Vocational results.

Half of all A Level grades awarded were at A*-B with 78 per cent of all grades between A*-C.

Students studying vocational courses enjoyed their best ever set of results, averaging a B grade across all subjects including Business, Sport, Performing Arts and Public Services.

University participation also increased at Hailsham Sixth Form this year, with more than half of all students moving into Higher Education.

Student performances of note include Amy Trott who will be studying Chemistry at the University of Sussex with A*, A, A and Charlie Bentley-Astor who achieved A*, A, B to secure a place studying English at the University of Cambridge.

Head of Sixth Form Simon Marsden said: “We are extremely proud of our students and their achievements this year. All their efforts have paid off and we are so excited to see them move onto university life or into employment opportunities locally and nationally.”