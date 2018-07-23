Harlands School’s summer fair

The brilliant weather held firm for Harlands School to celebrate it’s Summer Fair just a week before the start of the long holidays.

It wasn’t just a good time for all the children, families and teachers who had a great day last Saturday afternoon, it was a great day for the school too thanks to £1,000 that was raised for its enrichment fund. This pays for the extras that make school a place to enjoy rather than just a place to go.

Usborne Books, publishers of books that give children the incentive to go on reading, manned a popular stand and were mobbed by youngsters anxious to track down their favourite titles. Harlands runs weekly ‘stop and read’ sessions which are fun but also ensure achievement in this area of learning continues to rise, inspectors have noted.

Candy Cart delight paid a visit too and pupils were even more excited to make the acquaintance of Spiderman and Elsa who kindly dropped in thanks to help from Parties Taylored For You.

Chartwells provided free fruit for kid-powered smoothies made on bikes and the crowd were entertained with music from talented Gemma Stillman as well as Monty and the Manics. If you thought you recognised them you are right - they are all postmen from Uckfield.

The school is approaching the summer holidays and both pupils and staff are delighted Harlands climbed up the achievement ladder, scoring an overall ‘Good’ at their last Ofsted - a stride in the right direction from their former ‘Requires Improvement.’

This time inspectors said ‘the achievement of pupils and the quality of teaching have improved significantly since the previous inspection.’ They also noted ‘a marked improvement in governance,’ effective action to ensure safety and good pupil behaviour.

Leadership and management was singled out for praise and the report noted ‘the headteacher has brought about a more thorough and rigorous approach to the management of the school.’

Headteacher Louise Michie said: “We believe that every child is unique and learns best when they are feeling safe, secure and happy. We provide children with a range of opportunities to ensure they are all able to achieve their fullest potential.”

