Harold Fry "so universal and so relatable" on the Chichester stage

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry has enjoyed a phenomenally positive response in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre.

The new musical, starring Mark Addy and Jenna Russell, adapted from her own novel by Rachel Joyce, runs at the venue until Saturday, June 14, and Amy Booth-Steel, who plays Queenie Hennessy and the farmer's wife, is delighted with the way audiences have taken to it.

“We are all just so proud of it. We have all worked so hard and I know the team have been working on it a lot longer, putting it all together. It has taken years and years but we're just so proud to be able to share it and to see that it resonates with people.

“I think the thing about this story is that it so universal and so relatable and that there really is something for everyone. It is something that everybody can understand. People have loved the book and they have loved the film and now there is this new take on it, but I just think that the story is so beautiful. Rachel is so talented and she writes real people really well.”

And it was important that this is Rachel’s own adaptation of her own novel.

“The story is just in her bones. These characters have been part of her life for ten or 15 years and she knows them inside out. But at the same time she was so up for our own interpretation. The characters are so close to her but she was so open for our suggestions when she came into rehearsals, and she so much wanted us all to work together to make something beautiful.”

Inevitably the set is a key part of it: “You feel part of it straight away. The whole thing immediately says ‘We're on stage! Come and join us!’ The site represents the brewery which is where we're going in the story but it also changes and represents Harold’s mood and what is in his mind.”

One of the characters Amy plays is the farmer’s wife which is great fun: “There are so many quick changes in the show. It's just in and out all the time and there is a running joke that if Amy is changing, just get out of the way! It's a real challenge with all the characters back to back and there is no let-up but it is fantastic to do.”

One of the key characters Amy plays is Queenie: “Rachel's done two books after The Pilgrimage and she's written a book called The Love Song of Miss Queenie Hennessy which is an entire story from Queenie's point of view. I would really recommend anyone to read it. There's just so much in there. It's like a 300-page book on everything that you need to know. I read it and it was just so helpful. I want to show that is she is such a strong character. I wanted her to come across as someone that stands up to people and that she is the strength behind Harold as well. She represents a woman working in a male space. We're setting it around the 1980s and she had to find her own place at work back then. I didn't want her to come across as not being able to stick up for herself. But also it's important that she really gets Harold. In the second book there is so much back story about Queenie and her terrible relationships. She sees something in Harold that is so pure and so lovely. It is not a love story between them but I think she just understands him.”